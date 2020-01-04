SPARTA — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team won its division at the Sparta Invitational Friday in Sparta.

Spartans coach Cheri Rozell was thrilled with the result, but not-so-thrilled with the scoring.

“If this were a Wednesday, I’d be disappointed,” she said.

The Spartans did put up a score of 197.5 points in the third round, an improvement over a season-opening score of 150 in December. That score should increase as Central continues to meet requirements for the round and fulfill another minute and 15 seconds.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.