SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s wrestling team scored dual victories at home Wednesday, including a West Michigan Conference-opening match against Montague.

The Spartans beat Montague, 37-26.

“We wrestled real well. We are really good up top and they are better down low (in weight classes), but we wrestled all the way around and came away with a win,” Mason County Central coach Kendel Trim said.

