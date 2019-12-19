SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s wrestling team scored dual victories at home Wednesday, including a West Michigan Conference-opening match against Montague.

The Spartans beat Montague, 37-26.

“We wrestled real well. We are really good up top and they are better down low (in weight classes), but we wrestled all the way around and came away with a win,” Mason County Central coach Kendel Trim said.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.