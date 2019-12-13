Ludington native Austin McCarthy soon will be a very short drive away from home, playing hockey.

And it will be with the Ferris State Bulldogs.

The Topeka Pilots announced McCarthy’s commitment to the Division I program on Tuesday.

“It feels unreal,” McCarthy said Thursday. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

McCarthy began his hockey path as a member of the West Shore Wolves. He to played three seasons for the Manistee varsity hockey team as he attended Ludington High School. He then joined Fox Motors’ AAA travel hockey team. Once his season for Fox Motors ended, he started his junior hockey career in Topeka in the North American Hockey League, first with the Roadrunners and now with the Pilots.

All along, it was his dream to skate for a Division I hockey program — the first Mason County native to earn that distinction. And he put in the work to get there.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of our print edition or an e-edition.