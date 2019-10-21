SHEPHERD — Mason County Eastern’s boys cross country team finished third at the Michigan Class D Cross Country State Championship meet at Maple Creek Golf Club Saturday in Shepherd.
The meet is organized by Michigan Class D Cross Country Coaches Association. The Cardinals were edged by Webberville by five points.
“We were hoping for at least second. Webberville beat us by five. It was really close,” Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said. “If you matched our kids against each other, we came out in a 28-28 tie. It was just the spacing in-between is where the points difference was.”
