MEARS — Mason County Eastern’s Nate Wing and Adrianna Malburg swept the top honors of the inaugural Pentwater Invitational Saturday at Golden Sands Golf Course near Silver Lake.

Wing led the Cardinals to the team title while Malburg and her teammates were second to Fruitport Calvary Christian.

“The meet was a huge, huge success. It was a lot of stress and a lot of work going into it,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “I want to send a huge thank you to Golden Sands and Bill and Alicia Kolenda for helping so much for the meet. I had a whole host of volunteers. We’re super thrilled for all of the teams that came out. We’re hoping to host it again next year and maybe add a middle school and open race, also.”

