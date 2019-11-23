ROCHESTER — Ludington’s 200-yard medley relay nearly qualified for the second day of the MHSAA Division 3 girls swimming state meet after the preliminaries Friday at Oakland University in Rochester.

The 200-yard medley relay of RyAnn Rohrer, Audra Shoop, Eleah Billings and Anna Wietrzykowski came within 0.11 seconds of reaching the top 16 and swimming today. The Orioles were edged by Owosso for the final spot.

Rohrer was 20th in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming to a time of 25.24 seconds, roughly the same time she swam to qualify for the meet.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Shoop, Wietrzykowski, Rohrer and Amelia VanWyck were 19th in their event. They swam to a time of 3:50.82, better than their qualifying time of 3:51.56.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Shoop, Billings, Wietrzykowski and Rohrer swam to a 21st place with at im eof 1:44.65. It was the quartet’s best time of the season as they were seeded 1:45.20.

Manistee’s Lauren Mendians finished 15th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.85.

Mendians took 25th in the 100-yard backstroke with a tim eof 1:02.66.

The Chippewas’ 200 freestyle relay team was 23rd with a time of 1:46.78. Mendians teamed with Lauren Mezeske, Maddie Verheek and Ginger Hiipakka.