The Ludington Orioles boys bowling team fell in both of their matches on Monday while the girls team was able to pick up a win.

The boys lost to Western Michigan Christian, 23-7, and Orchard View, 19-11.

In the first game, Jonas VandenHuevel was the high bowler for the Orioles bowling a 204 with Will Shinn closely behind with a 198 and Colin Nash chipping in with a 167. Luke Kolb and Max Kline each bowled a 166 for the Orioles. A team total of 901 is the team-high this season for Ludington.

Kline led the Orioles in the second game with a 199 while Nash and Kolb chipped in with 177 and 171 respectively. VandenHuevel and Shinn bowled a 138 and 134 for the Orioles in the second game.

The girls team was able to pick up a win over Orchard View, 22-8.

Saige Phelps bowled a 182 in the first game to lead the Orioles as Rachel Faust and Lilly Roberts chipped in scores of 135 and 133, respectively. Bailey Streeter threw in a score of 127 while Brianna Wysong added a 117.

In game two for the girls team, Audra Shoop led the team with a 155. Streeter was close behind with a 151 while Amelia Larson and Hailee Ward each bowled a 148. Heidi Faust rolled a 128 for the Orioles.