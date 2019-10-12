MIDLAND — Ludington’s equestrian team was in contention with six other schools with seven events remaining at the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association state competition at the Midland County Fairgrounds in Midland.

There are six events left on Saturday and Sunday, and MIHA’s live scoring had yet to reflect the scores from the timed event scheduled for Friday evening.

The Orioles had 106 points, tied for fifth place with Clarkston in the C Division. Sanford Meridian had just a three-point edge on Holly, 117 to 114, with Grand Blanc (111), Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (108), Clarkston, Ludington and Alma (104) all very close in the team standings.

