Ludington’s boys tennis team earned a few more big honors for its season — topped off by Evan McKinley and Owen Wojcicki earning first-team all-state in doubles.

McKinley and Wojcicki were previously named all-Coastal Conference and All-Muskegon Area.

The honors come just a few weeks after finishing the season as the MHSAA Division 4 state runner-up at No. 1 doubles in Holland.

Rob Killips was named the Regional Coach of the Year. It’s in addition to be previously being named the Muskegon Area Coach of the Year.

The team also was recognized as academic all-state by the state’s coaches association.