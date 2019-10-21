HOLLAND — Ludington’s top tennis tandem of Evan McKinley and Owen Wojcicki finished as the state runner-up at the MHSAA Division 4 state tournament Saturday at Hope College in Holland.

McKinley and Wojcicki defeated Vince Maribao and Jacob Tomlinson from Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett in the semifinals to earn a shot at the state title.

“Their semifinal win over Liggett at 6-4, 7-5 was one of the best matches I have watched in my four years. It was a battle on every point and every shot,” Ludington coach Rob Killips said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them for the fight they showed throughout the whole season.”

