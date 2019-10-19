HOLLAND — Ludington’s boys tennis team will be represented by its No. 1 doubles team today in the second of two days at the MHSAA Division 4 state tournament in Holland.

Evan McKinley and Owen Wojcicki, at No. 1 doubles, were in the state semifinals. The pair, seeded second, started with a win against Grosse Ile’s Michael Carney and Lorenzo Delgado, 6-2, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, McKinley and Wojcicki defeated Jace Deshelter and Ben Vergouwe of Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 7-5, 6-1.

The duo will play third-seeded Vince Maribao and Jacob Tomlinson from Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett Saturday.

Ludington was in eighth place after the first day of play with 12 points. Allegan and Kalamazoo Hackett each had 18 points to lead, and Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett had 17 points for third.

