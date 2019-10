Hart had 16 of its boys and girls named either all-West Michigan Conference or honorable mention while Mason County Central had two named honorable mention recently.

Hart’s Audrianna Enns, Lynae Ackley, Savannah Ackley, Brenna Aerts and MacKenzie Stitt were named all-league for the girls side. Honorable mentions were Layla Creed, Laura VanderLaan and Savanna Owens.

Hart boys named all-conference were Alex Enns, Hunter Tubbs, Spencer VanderZwaag, Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley and Michael Tubbs. Wyatt Dean and Noah Bosley were named honorable mention.

Scoring honorable mention honors for Mason County Central were Gage Tyron and Gavin Shirey.

All-WMC girls: Hart — Audrianna Enns, Lynae Ackley, Savannah Ackley, Brenna Aerts, MacKenzie Stitt. Montague — Dreea Atchison. North Muskegon — Isabella Lindsay. Whitehall — Ryann Jibson, Isabella Uganski, Ariana Treat.

WMC honorable mention girls: Hart — Layla Creed, Laura VanderLaan, Savannah Owens. Montague — Isabelle Auch. Whitehall — Hayli Fagan.

All-WMC boys: Hart — Alex Enns, Hunter Tubbs, Spencer VanderZwaag, Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Michael Tubbs. Montague — Adam Wolffis. North Muskegon — Emerald Lawrence. Whitehall — Addison Bluhm, Riley Buys.

WMC honorable mention boys: Hart — Wyatt Dean, Noah Bosley. Mason County Central — Gage Tyron, Gavin Shirey. Montague — Owen Fairchild, Clay Jancek, Michael Mckeown. Ravenna — Malthe Langergaard.