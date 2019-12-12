HART — Ludington’s bowling teams each suffered a defeat against Ravenna Wednesday evening at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lanes in Hart.

The girls team lost, 18-12, and the boys team fell, 24-6.

For the girls, the teams split their Baker games, and individual play kept the match-up close, said coach Maggie Bates.

“I knew this was going to be a close match (Wednesday). Ravenna is a hard team to beat. They’re a strong team,” she said.

Rachel Faust led the Orioles in the first game with a 145. She was followed by Hailee Ward with a 141, Brianna Wysong with a 137, Bailey Streeter with a 128 and Sage Phelps with a 128. The Orioles bowled a 653.

In the second game, Faust again was the leader with a 138. Amelia Larson added a 131, Wysong a 118 and Shoop a 117. Heidi Faust and Lily Roberts split with a 76. Ludington finished with a 580.

The boys team also split their Baker games, but the Bulldogs bowled well when the individual games began.

“They are a hard team to beat, but the boys bowled well,” Bates said. “The team score for was similar to the scores on Monday, so they are being consistent.”

Max Kline led Ludington in the first game with a 171, followed closely by Colin Nash with a 167. Luke Kolb scored a 156, Will Shinn rolled a 123 and Jonas VandenHeuevel had a 121. The team had a total of 738.

Ludington picked up a 748 in the second game as Nash bowled a 172 and Kolb and Kline each supplied a 170. Shinn rolled a 126 and VandenHeuvel rolled a 103.