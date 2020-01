BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team needed a breather.

Playing their third game in six days, the Sabers were able to catch their breath against a young Bear Lake team that has had its troubles getting its shots to fall this season when the two tangled in a Western Michigan D League game in Bear Lake Wednesday night.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.