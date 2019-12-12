Ellie Schoon began pole vaulting when she started at Ludington High School.

The senior recently ensured that when she graduates in May, she will continue to pole vault for the foreseeable future.

Schoon signed her letter of intent to compete for the Olivet Nazarene Tigers, a NAIA school located in Bourbonnais, Illinois, a city nearly due south of the Chicago suburbs near the banks of the Kankakee River. The Tigers compete in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“I was thinking about going to Bethel University where my older brother Zac went,” Schoon said. “I was considering Oakland as well. I think the thing about Olivet Nazarene I like is the sense of community there. It’s not like a big school and it’s not small. It’s the perfect size for me. And everyone was nice there.”

