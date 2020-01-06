The Mason County Central Wrestling team went 2-3 this past weekend at the Red Devil Duals in Holton.

With the Spartans missing a few wrestlers because of the holiday break, they fell to Carson City-Crystal, Grandville and Holton, before topping Greenville, 42-33, and Grand Rapids Union, 42-36.

Zach and Andrew Quinn both went 5-0 in their matches for the Spartans, improving Andrew's record to 20-3 and keeping Zach perfect on the season at 19-0.

Blake Overla and Carter Hirschfeld each went 4-1 on the day for MCC while Darrien Bower and Raiden Keefer each posted a 3-2 record for the weekend.

The Spartans will be on the road to Ravenna for their next two matches, as they head there on Wednesday for a conference dual and will return on Saturday for the Lloyd Cogswell Memorial Invitational.