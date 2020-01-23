The Mason County Central Spartans split their two matches on the mat Wednesday at Ludington's Hawley Gymnasium.

They started the evening by tying Shelby 36-36 and being awarded the win by criteria, but were unable to grab a win against Manistee, dropping that match, 30-28.

“We were really shorthanded, but we wrestled pretty well,” said Spartan head coach Kendall Trim. “We are getting better and wrestling tough. We just need to get healthy, which is always a struggle this time of the year.”

Five Spartans went 2-0 on the day including Carter Hirschfeld, Darien Bower, Zach Quinn, Raiden Keefer and Jordan VandenBrink. Blake Overla and Andrew Quinn each went 1-0 on the mat.

The Spartans will be back competing at the Shelby Super Duals on Saturday.