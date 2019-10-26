Ludington’s boys soccer team will be facing an old playoff nemesis at 1 p.m. today when it squares off with Elk Rapids at Clare’s Brookwood Athletic Complex in an MHSAA Division 3 regional championship game.

“Elk Rapids, I’m sure they’ve been targeting us all season long,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “We, frankly, might have stole one from them last year in the regional. They were looking to extend beyond, and now they’re back.

“They’re talented, and they have a talented (goal) keeper,” he continued. “They’re athletic. They can finish. It’s going to be one heck of a win.”

Ludington is playing for its third consecutive regional championship. The Orioles defeated Elk Rapids in the regional semifinals last year, 3-2, in overtime. Ludington didn’t face the Elks in 2017 when the Orioles went on to become the Division 3 state runner-up.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.