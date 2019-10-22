Ludington’s boys soccer team picked up sorts of honors from the Lakes 8 Activities Conference of its play this fall.

The Orioles had eight players honored on either the first team or second team all-conference listings, and coach Kris Anderson was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Brayden Porter, Isaiah Lynn, John Biggs and Evan Shay were all named to the first team all-Lakes 8. On the second team were Bruce Thompson, Max Knoer, Nick Patterson and Kyle Wendt.

Manistee had two players named to the honor rolls. Will Elbers was named to the first team for all-conference, and Daniel Valencia was named to the second team.

First team all-Lakes 8: Ludington — Braydon Porter, Isaiah Lynn, Evan Shay, John Biggs. Manistee — Will Elbers. Orchard View — Roger Mckenzie, Logan Woods. Western Michigan Christian — Charlie Alfree, Brandon Fles, Isaac Van Hoeven, Jameson Goorman.

Second team all-Lakes 8: Ludington — Bruce Thompson, Nick Patterson, Max Knoer, Kyle Wendt. Manistee — Daniel Valencia. Muskegon Catholic — Gabe Flood. Orchard View — Maverick Carlisle, Brandon Voss. Western Michigan Christian — Nick Moser, Jake Betten, Sandisele Masumpa.