Ludington’s boys soccer team is preparing to play Grand Rapids South Christian in an MHSAA Division 3 state semifinal, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Springs.

The Orioles reached the state’s final four for the third consecutive year by upending 15th-ranked Elk Rapids, 1-0, last Saturday in Clare.

Ludington turns its attention to the fourth-ranked Sailors, and the Sailors have turned the their focus on the Orioles.

