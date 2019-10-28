CLARE — There’s just something about the term three-peat that has a special ring to it. The Ludington soccer team was able to accomplish exactly that Saturday afternoon at Clare’s Brookwood Athletic Complex as they booted in an early second half goal and did just enough defensively to make it stick, topping Elk Rapids, 1-0, giving the Orioles their third straight regional crown.

“What a feeling,” coach Kris Anderson said. “What an accomplishment for these guys. That was our third in a row, something that hasn’t been done in our program’s history.”

Ludington had actually fallen to Elk Rapids, 3-0, in an early season meeting, but the Orioles were bound-and-determined to create a different outcome with the regional title on the line.

