The Ludington soccer team won an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal over Big Rapids at Oriole Field in thrilling fashion on Monday evening, 2-0, in overtime.

After both teams went scoreless through regulation, the Orioles scored two overtime goals to move on to the district final at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Manistee against a familiar opponent, the Shelby Tigers.

The Orioles (10-9-3) outshot Big Rapids, 31-3, but could not find the back of the net until the first of two 10-minute overtime session.

“We maintained possession all night,… put a lot of pressure on Big Rapids and had a lot of scoring chances,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We also missed on two penalty kicks — one in each half — but their goalie did make some nice saves against us.”

