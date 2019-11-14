Ludington’s boys soccer team saw four of its players earn honors from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association, including junior Isaiah Lynn earning first-team All-State.
Lynn was one of five Ludington players to earn all-region and one of eight players to be named all-district.
Two Orioles — Ludington senior Brayden Porter and junior Kyle Wendt — were named second team All-State. Senior Evan Shay was named third team All-State. All three took all-region and all-district honors, too.
Senior John Biggs was named all-region and all-district. Also earning all-district honors was senior Max Knoer, junior Nick Patterson and junior Bruce Thompson.
Each of the eight players previously were named to the Lakes 8 all-conference teams.
Ludington coach Kris Anderson was named the District Coach of the Year and the Regional Coach of the Year. He previously was named the Lakes 8 Coach of the Year.
The Ludington boys team was named all-academic. Three players were named Academic All-State — Biggs, Knoer and Shay.