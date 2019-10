Ludington’s boys soccer team started post-season play with a 3-0 shutout victory against Reed City Thursday in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal match at Oriole Field in Ludington.

The Orioles (9-9-3) dominated play in the game, getting 36 shots on goal and not allowing a single shot by the Coyotes.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.