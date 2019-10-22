Ludington had seven runners named to the first team of the all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference listings recently — four girls and three boys.

Ludington’s Annie Kline, Gwen Shamel, Charlotte Glanville and Olivia Flewelling all were named first team all-Lakes 8. Ruby Strahan was named to the second team all-conference.

The Orioles’ boys were represented on the first team by Max Kline, Craig Fuller and Andrew Talsma. Evan Walls and Evan Bennett were named second team all-conference.

Ludington coach Jim Keillor was named the Coach of the Year for the girls as the Orioles were the league champions. Ludington’s boys team was co-champion with Western Michigan Christian.

Manistee had six girls honored and five boys. Noelle Fink was a first-team pick with Allie Thomas, Olivia Holtgren, Solana Postma, Brynn O’Donnell and Olivia Smith all second team for the Chippewas. Ransom Hoeflinger and Caiden Cudney were first team for the boys with Declan McCann, Jarod Wright and Jordan Fink named to the second team.

All-Lakes 8 first team boys: Ludington — Max Kline, Craig Fuller, Andrew Talsma. Manistee — Ransom Hoeflinger, Caiden Cudney. Western Michigan Christian — Ben Garretson, Ben Waldo.

All-Lakes 8 second team boys: Ludington — Evan Walls, Evan Bennett. Manistee — Declan McCann, Jarod Wright, Jordan Fink. Western Michigan Christian — Jonathan Clausing, Pierce Newell, Tyler Gould, Caleb Croff, Danile Plaiser.

All-Lakes 8 first team girls: Ludington — Annie Kline, Gwen Shamel, Charlotte Glanville, Olivia Flewelling. Manistee — Noelle Fink. Western Michigan Christian — Abby Vanderkooi, Ava Rotman.

All-Lakes 8 second team girls: Ludington — Ruby Strahan. Manistee — Allie Thomas, Olivia Holtgren, Solana Postma, Brynn O’Donnell, Olivia Smith. Muskegon Catholic — Grace Rennells, Grace DeLong. Western Michigan Christian — Brianna Zuidema, Cate Garretson.