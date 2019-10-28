BENZONIA — Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams won their third consecutive regional championships Saturday morning at the MHSAA Division 3 cross country regional hosted by Benzie Central and Bear Lake.

Hart’s boys will be joined by Manistee’s boys team as the Chippewas finished third. Benzie Central was second.

For the Pirates’ girls, it was their fourth consecutive regional championship, and they continued to look dominant Saturday. Led by Audrianna Enns, the Pirates took the top four spots, and they had six girls inside the top 15 — Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley, Brenna Aerts, MacKenzie Stitt and Lauren VanderLaan. Layla Creed was just outside the top 15, taking 18th.

Hart — ranked No. 1 in the state by the state’s coaches — are the two-time defending state champions.

