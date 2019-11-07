BIG RAPIDS — Ludington’s volleyball team dropped an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal match to Cadillac Wednesday night at Big Rapids High School, 20-25, 11-25, 27-29.

“The girls started slow and struggled with passing for the first seven or eight points,” said Ludington coach Becky Vaara. “We can’t run our offense without a pass, and that hurt us in game one. The girls settled into the game, but couldn’t recover and fell, 20-25.

“I think the loss in the first game hit the girls hard and we came out flat in game two,” she continued. “The girls just couldn’t pull it around to get momentum.”

