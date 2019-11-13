MOUNT PLEASANT — Pentwater’s volleyball team fought Fowler at an MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal match Tuesday at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart until the bitter end, but it did end up being bitter, 17-25, 16-25, 19-25.

In each of the games, Fowler jumped out quickly, and Pentwater was unable to find much comfort in its play.

“They just picked apart our passers, and they found our weak spots really early and just attacked them,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. “We just weren’t willing to move our feet. We weren’t willing to step up and make a good pass. They just smoked us with serve receive.

“In the same breath, we would have moments of good volleyball, but then we let so many balls hit the floor defensively. We were just back on our heels.”

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.