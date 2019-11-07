HART — Hesperia’s serving proved to be lethal to Mason County Central’s volleyball team as the Panthers defeated the Spartans, 25-4, 25-16, 25-16, in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal match at Hart.

The Panthers had an array of jump-serving players. Even those that didn’t made it tough for Central to pass the ball and get the offense going.

“It’s just a lack of communication tonight, I think. We did progress. I appreciate the fact that we went from four to (16) to 16 (points),” Central coach Amy Smith said. “Passing and communication tonight was our weakness.

“But, they’ve improved over the season,” she said.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.