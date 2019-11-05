BIG RAPIDS — Ludington’s volleyball team was able to take control of its MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal midway through the second game and rode it to a 3-0 victory against host Big Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19.

“I think the girls started pulling it around. We’ve played Big Rapids a few times, and we beat them. They came out tonight and played really tough, and they really wanted this game,” Ludington coach Becky Vaara said. “They’ve got a setter that’s very good.

“I think so much noise and so much commotion with the fans threw the girls (off),” she continued. “I think after that first hurdle of that first game, getting through it, they were able to play their game and get their offense running.”

