MUSKEGON — The Ludington volleyball team played in the Muskegon Catholic Central Crusader Invitational on Saturday and finished the day in second place.
In pool play, the Orioles (29-7-8) split with Kent City and Orchard View, and they defeated Holton.
In bracket play, Ludington beat Holland Christian, 25-15, 25-19, and Big Rapids, 25-9, 26-24. In the finals, the Orioles lost to Kent City, 26-24, 25-20.
