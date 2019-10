Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WINDS...GUSTING 45 TO 55 MPH OUT OF THE NORTHWEST. * WAVES...10 TO 15 FEET. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT DUNE AND BLUFF EROSION IS EXPECTED. LOW- LYING AREAS AND PARKING LOTS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING. WATER WILL BE PUSHED BACK INTO CHANNELS AND RIVER MOUTHS. THIS STORM WILL BE OF SHORT DURATION BUT CAUSE SOME OF THE WORST IMPACTS SEEN IN MANY YEARS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE IN THE WARNED AREA SHOULD TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. MUCH OF THE LAKESHORE HAS ALREADY EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT EROSION FROM HIGH WATER LEVELS AND WAVE ACTION, AND THE HIGH WAVES ON WEDNESDAY WILL CONTINUE TO EAT AWAY AT PROPERTY ALONG THE COAST. STAY AWAY FROM PIERS, BREAKWATER WALKWAYS, AND LAKESHORE PARKS TO PREVENT BEING SWEPT INTO THE LAKE. AVOID FLOODED PARKING LOTS AND ROADWAYS. WATCH FOR FALLING TREE LIMBS. &&