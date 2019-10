CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team dropped a non-conference match to Buckley Thursday night in Custer, 11-25, 7-25, 14-25.

Eastern coach Kada Steiger said she used the night as an opportunity to change her lineup a bit.

"I used tonight to play girls that practiced all season, but haven't gotten the chance to play, and they killed it," Steiger said.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.