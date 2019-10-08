BALDWIN — Pentwater's volleyball team scored a straight-set Western Michigan D League victory against Baldwin Monday, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14.
BALDWIN — Pentwater's volleyball team scored a straight-set Western Michigan D League victory against Baldwin Monday, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14.
