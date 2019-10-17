PENTWATER — Pentwater's volleyball team celebrated its senior night and parent night in a big way as one of the senior Falcons broke the school record in digs.
Terra Cluchey — who has been a staple on Pentwater's volleyball team since eighth grade — broke the 4,000-dig plateau during the match.
Pentwater (23-6-1) defeated Manistee, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18, and coach Kerry Newberg is looking for different ways to keep the Falcons' motivation high.
