Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY. HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * LOW TEMPERATURES OF 30 TO 35 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED AWAY FROM THE LAKESHORE IMPACTS... * A WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED WITH SOME FREEZE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY EAST OF US 131 * LATE-SEASON CROPS NOT HARVESTED PRIOR TO FRIDAY MORNING MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * A FROST ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN FROST IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP DURING THE GROWING SEASON. THOSE WITH AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS IN THE ADVISED AREA ARE ADVISED TO HARVEST OR PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. ALSO...POTTED PLANTS NORMALLY LEFT OUTDOORS SHOULD BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE AWAY FROM THE COLD. &&