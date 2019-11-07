BIG RAPIDS — The Pentwater volleyball team advanced to the MHSAA Division 4 district final on Wednesday night at Big Rapids Crossroads by defeating Mason County Eastern in straight sets 25-2, 25-9, 25-3.

The victory sets up a district final match against a Western Michigan D League Conference opponent. The Falcons will be going for the district title in a battle with Big Rapids Crossroads Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.

