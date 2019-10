SHELBY — The Pentwater volleyball team played in the Shelby Tournament on Saturday and had mixed results on the day.

The Falcons lost to LeRoy Pine River, 19-25, 19-25; split with Reed City, 25-18, 19-25; lost to North Muskegon, 12-25, 11-25; beat Muskegon, 25-15, 25-10; and lost to Hart, 24-26, 17-25.

