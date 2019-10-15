BRETHREN — The Pentwater volleyball team finished in first place at the Western Michigan D League Conference Tournament on Saturday and secured the No. 1 spot overall in the conference.
Pentwater defeated Manistee Catholic, 25-9, 25-19; Big Rapids Crossroads, 25-20, 25-15; and Marion twice, 25-22, 25-12 and 25-14, 25-16.
“The girls played like champions today. When we had moments of errors, they were able to turn things around, and I am proud of each and every player,” said Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg. “Everyone contributed today and had great plays for us. We played tough at the net with Mika Hugo and Mikaylyn Kenney."
