BIG RAPIDS — The count keeps going for Pentwater’s volleyball team.

The Falcons scored their seventh consecutive district championship Thursday night, defeating MHSAA Division 4 tournament host Big Rapids Crossroads, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15.

“Crossroads, they came ready to play, and I don’t think the girls were expecting it,” Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said.

“It is a really good feeling (to win the district). I have a really good mix of experienced veterans and then brand new players. Taking those brand new players under their wings, I could even see it tonight,” she continued. “Some of my younger players were kind of deer in the headlights with the bigger crowd. That will be good for Tuesday night (at the regional).”

