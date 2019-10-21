FARWELL — Mason County Central’s volleyball team reached the semifinals of the gold bracket of the Farwell Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans were unbeaten in pool play. They defeated Ashley, 25-8, 25-11; Sanford Meridian, 25-21, 25-21; and Mount Pleasant’s junior varsity, 25-21, 25-14. In the gold bracket semifinals, the Spartans again defeated the Oilers, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9. In the semifinals, host Farwell defeated Central, 23-25, 25-23, 13-15.
