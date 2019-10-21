Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * WINDS...SOUTHEAST GALE FORCE OFFSHORE WINDS TO 35 MPH WILL SHIFT TO AN ONSHORE DIRECTION OUT OF THE SOUTHWEST THIS EVENING. SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 35 TO 45 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT, TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT. * WAVES...WAVES NEAR THE SHORELINE WILL BUILD TO 2 TO 5 FEET BY LATE IN THE DAY TODAY. AN ABRUPT INCREASE IN WAVE HEIGHTS WILL OCCUR THIS EVENING AS THE WINDS SHIFT ONSHORE. BY TUESDAY MORNING, 6 TO 10 FOOT WAVES WILL BE COMMON. THE WORST OF THE CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR ON TUESDAY WHERE WAVES WILL BUILD INTO THE 10 TO 14 FOOT RANGE ALL UP AND DOWN THE WEST MICHIGAN SHORELINE. HIGHEST WAVES WILL BE OCCURRING NORTH OF HOLLAND ON TUESDAY TOWARDS SUNSET. WAVES OF 6 TO 8 FEET WILL STILL BE OCCURRING AT DAYBREAK ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DUNE AND BLUFF EROSION IS LIKELY, WITH THIS EVENT BEING POTENTIALLY MORE IMPACTFUL THAN THE SYSTEM LAST WEEK. THE WINDS IN THIS SYSTEM WILL BE MORE DIRECTLY ONSHORE AND OF A LONGER DURATION, ALMOST 36 HOURS. LARGE AND BATTERING WAVES WILL ERODE BOTH BEACH AND THE DUNE BASE WHICH CAN LEAD TO BLUFF COLLAPSE. IN ADDITION TO THE LOSS OF PROPERTY ALONG THE SHORE, LAKESHORE FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE ALONG THE IMMEDIATE SHORELINE AND BACK UP INTO RIVER MOUTHS AS WATER SURGES BACK THROUGH THE PIER HEADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT ALONG THE LAKE. RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE IN THE WARNED AREA SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RISING WATER...AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. &&