The Sandlot Youth Pool League will witness the ins and outs of not just pool, but how to get that amazing shot when “The Michigan Kid” Jason Lynch will have a demonstration from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Alley in downtown Ludington.

Lynch, a native of Bay City, has gotten to know Cade Coats, a player in the Ludington Men’s Pool League, and Lynch was invited to come to Ludington to show the kids in the youth league some of the trick shots he can do. Lynch is the No. 2-ranked professional artistic pool player in the world in rankings by the World Pool Association.

“I’ve been playing pool since I was six,” Lynch said earlier this week. “Now, I’m 44. I started playing professional trick shots in 2004.”

Lynch’s path to be a professional started when he worked an event with Relay for Life in Arenac County. People gathered sponsorships either by how many balls he could sink or a flat sponsorship. He sank 11,100 balls in 24 hours, and he raised $1,200 for the American Cancer Society.

“That what put me on the radar,” he said.

