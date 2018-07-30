Susan C. Juterbock, age 62, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Ludington. She was born Sept. 7, 1955 in Ludington to Al and Dorothy (Barritt) Juterbock.

Susan lived in many places around the country, including Michigan, Illinois, New Mexico, Minnesota, California, and Kentucky. She moved back to Ludington in 2013.

Susan began school in Allen Park, Michigan and graduated from Robertson High School in New Mexico. She attended Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

She worked a variety of jobs, including as a self-taught programmer at Virgin Records in the ‘70s. She was an accountant for many years and owned her own accounting company.

Her family was always a big part of Susan’s life and she was a huge part of ours. She was most loved and will be missed enormously.

Susan is survived by her mother, Dorothy B. Juterbock; sisters, Rebecca Juterbock (Michael Malone) and Leslie Yoder (John Carnahan); brother, Stephen E. Juterbock (Diane); nieces and nephews, Kyle Malone, Christopher Juterbock, Anne Rericha, Alexandra (Magner), Benjamin and Charles Kerl and their spouses and children.

She was preceded in death by her father, Al Juterbock, and her older sister, Deborah Juterbock.

A memorial service will be held for Susan on Friday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ, 51 E. Third St., Shelby, Michigan. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.