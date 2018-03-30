The Custer Fire Department is responding to an unknown fire near Hansen and Custer roads in Custer Township.
According to central dispatch, the caller cannot tell exactly where the fire is coming from.
Occasional drizzle
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
MIZ037>040-043>046-311930- Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Clare, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, and Mount Pleasant 1227 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018 ...Slick Roads Possible Early This Afternoon... An area of snow will track eastward through the region early this afternoon. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. The snow could be briefly heavy at times. With temperatures hovering around freezing...some slushy accumulations are likely to occur on roadways...especially bridges and overpasses. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through this region. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s as the snow winds down from west to east between 2 and 4 pm. $$
MIZ037>040-043>046-050>052-056>059-064>067-071>074-312300- /O.CON.KGRR.WI.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180331T2300Z/ Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon- Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-Clinton-Allegan-Barry-Eaton- Ingham-Van Buren-Kalamazoo-Calhoun-Jackson- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Clare, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Greenville, Alma, Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, Ionia, St. Johns, Holland, Hastings, Charlotte, Lansing, South Haven, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson 322 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected. IMPACTS... * Scattered power outages and downed tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. && $$
