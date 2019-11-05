With Monday, Nov. 11 marking our annual salute to our servicemen and women in the form of Veteran’s Day, it also calls to mind a fallen soldier, who was born on that very day 33 years ago.
Brett Witteveen grew up and lived in Shelby, graduating from Hart High School in 2005 before entering the Marines. He obtained the rank of Private First Class and bravely served his country in the Iraq War. During his tour of duty, he paid the ultimate price, and passed away in February of 2007.
Since that time, the veterans and community members of Oceana County have sought to honor his service and memory in multiple ways. The Marine Corps League in Pentwater has been named after him (Brett Witteveen Marine Corps League Detachment 1225), and a scholarship fund in his name has been established by his father, Rick, with the Community Foundation for Oceana County. Now a new memorial highway proposal is in the works to rightfully honor Witteveen once again.
Senate Bill 585 has been introduced in the Michigan State Legislature by Senator Jon Bumstead to rename the portion of US 31 from exit 144 at west Shelby Road to exit 149 at Polk Road in Hart as the PFC Brett Witteveen Memorial Highway.
The bill is in the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Sen. Bumstead’s team is just waiting on a date with the committee chair to get it approved for a vote. According to the team, no objections are expected.
Marine Corps League member and veteran Dave Masunas said that the League needs to raise $4700 for the new signs and their lifetime upkeep once the bill passes. He added that a Facebook fundraiser was started for this cause on Nov. 1.
“We are hoping to have the necessary funds raised by April, so we can plan a dedication service in May,” Masunas said. “Any extra money that is raised over our goal will be given to the scholarship fund in Brett’s name with the Community Foundation. The scholarship is open to athletes at Hart High School.”
How fitting, with Witteveen being a standout on the football field, and his father the current Hart High School football coach.
Those that would like to donate to the memorial highway fundraiser can do so directly by visiting the PFC Brett Witteveen Memorial Highway page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/528137648038657/1248002615387568/ or clicking on the fundraiser link on the Marine Corps League’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MarineCorpsLeague1225/. Checks can be made out to the Marine Corps League and sent to the Pentwater VFW Post at 8440 N. Business 31 in Pentwater.
Along with the Facebook effort, on April 18, 2020, the Marine Corps League is planning have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for this very cause at the Pentwater VFW from 4-7 p.m.