As I stood in line at the bank, Friday, the bank manager approached me and whispered kind words into my ear. She thanked me for how I close the services for my client families. She had recently attended the funeral of my cousin’s husband and wanted to express her appreciation for my closing statements. I appreciate her encouragements.
At the close of every funeral, I always come forward and thank family and friends, on behalf of the survivors, for their attendance and support during what is definitely the most difficult ritual accompanying death; the lowering of the loved one into the earth and sealing their grave with soil. At that moment, fear, panic, and pain rush into the hearts of the survivors.
I was there six months ago. My son-in-law carried my grandson’s tiny white casket out of our chapel and placed him in his grave. My daughter and her surviving two children followed, and we gathered around Mikey Joe’s resting place for the dedication and closing of his grave. My husband, son-in-law, and three-year-old grandson began the arduous task of returning the soil of the earth into the oblong grave where my deceased grandson would now rest.
I think my heart stopped beating at that moment. I watched in horror as my little grandson grabbed a small fist full of dirt to throw into his tiny brother’s grave. I could not see or hear anything else around me. I was completely focused on my two tiny grandsons sharing their last moment on earth; one lying in a small grave and the other filling it with dirt. Suddenly, my three-year-old grandson realized his hands were dirty and briskly wiped them up and down on the chest of his freshly starched shirt. Those in attendance gasped and then broke into laughter. With tears of heartache streaming down my face, I too broke into uncontrollable laughter. He repeated his assigned task of filling his tiny brother’s grave until the task was completed, each time wiping his hands on the front breast of his white shirt. The bright red dirt of East Texas, now permanently stains my grandson’s beautiful white church shirt. What a wonderful treasure my daughter has of her two tiny sons: a stained dress shirt, evidentiary of their brotherly love and care for each other.
As the committal came to a close, I, like always, stepped forward. Choking with sobs of sorrow, I thanked our family and friends for their support, participation, and attendance. Then, one by one, they each left our funeral home. Since that day, no one who attended his funeral has ever mentioned my grandson again. My husband, daughter, and I speak of him continually, but no one in our family, nor do our friends ever speak of him.
Initially, my son-in-law found it very painful that no one ever spoke about their loss. Indeed, he found that his friends, co-workers, and acquaintances would, and continue to, avoid him. My daughter told him that their friends do not avoid them because they do not care, but because they do not know what to say. Perhaps that is why no one ever speaks of my grandson. I do not know the reason; I just know that it creates a patch of loneliness and sadness within my heart.
The experience of losing my grandson has changed the things I do and say on behalf of survivors at the close of a service. As before, I thank those in attendance for their support, but now I add a little from my own experience.
Death separates us from the physical presence of our loved ones. We miss being able to converse with them, hold their hands, and see their lovely faces. It also separates us from the spiritual presence of our loved ones. We miss their love, their support, and their companionship. Unfortunately, death can carry a third separation that is not necessary at all. It imposes discomfort and insecurities upon friends, family, and acquaintances to the point of abandonment.
Death is the hardest experience we are called upon to bear. It brings with it so many unfamiliar and unwanted emotions. It separates us physically and spiritually from our loved one and imposes fear and anguish into our existence. It should not carry as well abandonment from those we rely on for support and comfort; our family, friends, and acquaintances.
At the close of services, I ask family, friends, and acquaintances to remember that the survivors are now suffering painful separation from their loved one and I ask them to remember them in their prayers. I now also ask them not to impose a third separation: their abandonment.
It is my life’s work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on.
