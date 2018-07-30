WHITEHALL – Enjoy your favorite Fetch craft beer and the music of Catfish and the Man on the grounds of the White River Light Station, 6199 Murray Road.
The event will be held Friday, Aug. 3, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Admission to the concert is free. Standard admission price will be charged for climbing the lighthouse tower which will be open during the concert.
This event is a fundraiser for the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers, caretakers of four West Michigan lighthouses, including the White River Light Station.
Beer and wine as well as soft drinks and water will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will continue to help support the mission to preserve, promote and educate the public, and to make the lighthouses accessible.