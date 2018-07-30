The annual Baroque Concert takes center stage on August 4, featuring the Festival Chamber Orchestra. This will be the second Muskegon concert, taking place at 7:30 p.m. at the 1st Congregational Church of Muskegon, 1201 Jefferson St.
Under the baton of Thomas Wikman, founder of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque, two well-known and loved works will be featured: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Bach’s Brandenburg 3rd. Rounding out the program will be a Trio Sonata featuring Detroit Symphony flutist, Jeff Zoot, along with Thomas Wikman, harpsichord and Michelle Vallier, violin.
Tickets are only $10 and are available in advance at the Book Nook & Java Shop (8726 Ferry St., Montague, 231-894-5333), on-line at Eventbrite.com, and at the door.
Members of this year’s Festival Chamber Orchestra are:
Violins: Gregory Maytan - soloist, Michelle Vallier, Becky Parks (West Michigan Symphony), Joo Preece (Grand Rapids Symphony), Haijin Choi (Grand Rapids Symphony), Grace Ye-Eun Kim (Grand Rapids Symphony), Gene Hahn (Grand Rapids Symphony)
Violas: Csaba Erdelyi (West Michigan Symphony, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra and Sinfonia da Camera at the University of Illinois), Antoine Hackney (Flint and Grand Rapids Symphony), Leanne King (Grand Rapids Symphony).