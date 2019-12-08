The Board for the Arts Council of White Lake — Nuveen Center announces new leadership for the arts center with the hiring of Erin Peyer as director.
Peyer was a natural fit for the job, having served as the assistant director of the ACWL-Nuveen since February 2019. She brings great enthusiasm and energy to the position as well as a commitment to the cultural growth of the White Lake community.
Originally from Wisconsin, she moved to Michigan with her husband RJ Nordlund who is opening North Grove Brewers in his hometown of Montague. Peyer earned her B.A. in Music from the University of Wisconsin — Oshkosh and her Masters of Music in piano pedagogy from Butler University. Her musical background and organizational skills will help grow the diversity of programming offered at ACWL-Nuveen in 2020.
Another new team member added to the ACWL-Nuveen in October was artist/educator, Susan Wink. Wink now fills the assistant director position overseeing the art education programming in collaboration with Peyer and maintains the membership gallery and rotating exhibitions. Wink, who received her B.S. in Art Education from Western Michigan University and her M.F.A. from Indiana University, brings years of experience to the position as an art educator and a community-based public artist.
Together with bookkeeper Stephanie Dalrymple, dedicated volunteers and the ACWL-Nuveen Board of Directors, Peyer and Wink have big plans for 2020 which include introducing “First Friday” celebrations every month at the gallery, “Exploring Art” classes for middle and high school students taught by former ACWL-Nuveen Director Chelsea Kirksey, a new “Master Class” series for adults taught the third Thursday of every month by Sarajane Fellini as well as a dynamic and thought provoking exhibition schedule and a diverse free summer concert series.
With Peyer’s determination and Wink’s experience the pair plan to grow the reputation of the ACWL-Nuveen as an essential cultural pillar of the White Lake community, a house-hold name, and a go-to for arts education and programming. They hope the ACWL-Nuveen is the first place that springs to mind when a child shows an interest in art, someone needs a special gift or original artwork for their home, or a creative outlet for themselves.
To learn more about what the ACWL-Nuveen has to offer, visit www.artswhitelake.org, call (231) 893-2524, or visit 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall.