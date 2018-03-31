SILVER LAKE — Numerous changes are in the works for 2018 as the Silver Lake State Park Off-Road Vehicle Area opens for the season this Sunday, April 1.
Oceana County is a second home to many migrant families who travel here from other states in the warmer months to harvest the fruits and vegetables for which our county is famous. Some of these families requested temporary library cards during their stay. The normal procedure for issuing the…
The Village of Pentwater is on target to receive $35,000 to conduct planning, design, and improve critical street parking, walking and biking facilities utilizing Michigan’s “Complete Streets” approach.
SHELBY — For the second time in a week, the Shelby Village Council went into closed session at its regular monthly meeting Monday night to discuss the status of Village Administrator Chelsea’s Stratil’s position, and once again after meeting for an hour, council took no action.
Oceana County Emergency Management will host several emergency management/public safety courses July 2018 at the Community Services Building in Hart.
One township supervisor and another township treasurer are being targeted for a recall attempt.
In a 4-3 vote Mach 22, the Oceana County Board of Commissioners approved placing a 1 mill operating millage renewal request on the August primary ballot for the Oceana County Council on Aging.
Terms for Hart City Council and board of review seats were recently changed by the Hart City Council.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two longtime University of Michigan donors have given their collection of Inuit art and $2 million to the school to create a program to support related exhibitions, education and outreach.
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties affected by severe flooding in February.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Who needs "One Shining Moment" when you've got Sister Jean?
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man who already was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the fatal shootings of two Michigan brothers is getting another 40 years for a non-fatal shooting.
Angela Smith, 45, of Shelby has been arraigned on a charge of embezzlement by an agent of $20,000 or more, a 15-year felony. Bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety.
The Pentwater Police Department are investigating a complaint of a stolen truck door.
Editor’s note: A jail sentence “to be served at the court’s discretion” generally means jail time is suspended, but will be imposed if the person violates any laws or sentencing conditions within a noted time period. OUIL means driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicati…
SHELBY — Shelby entered the postseason needing eight wins to claim the state championship, so coach Tom Weirich took the opportunity to borrow a famous Detroit Red Wings tradition to motivate his team.
BENZONIA — Walkerville’s boys cross-country team earned its spot in the Division 4 state finals Saturday, taking second place in the regional meet at Benzie Central.
BENZONIA — It was a banner day for Hart cross-country Saturday at the regional run, as not only did the top-ranked Pirate girls earn their expected repeat as regional champions, but the Hart boys came through and secured their own regional title, the first in program history.
SHEPHERD, Oct. 21 — Walkerville sophomore Shane Achterhof won Saturday’s Class D state meet at Shepherd, matching the school record with a time of 15:55.9.
All season, the Hart girls cross-country team has thought about competing for a state championship. This weekend, that chance finally arrives in earnest when the Pirates step onto the Benzie Central course for the Division 3 regional race.
The football season is over, but for the Shelby Tigers, it ended on a high note. Shelby held off a late Hesperia drive to beat the Panthers 21-19.
Hart wins Manistee National Invite
Walkerville 6, Pentwater 0
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings has had surgery for a torn knee ligament.
El delantero argentino Mauro Icardi, del Inter de Milan, festeja luego de anotar el primer gol de su equipo en duelo por la Serie A frente a Hellas Verona, en el estadio San Siro de Milán, Italia, el sábado 31 de marzo de 2018. (AP Foto/Luca Bruno)
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian soccer teams played in near silence on Saturday as the country mourned 64 people killed in a shopping mall fire.
NEW YORK (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have completed their deal with free-agent closer Greg Holland and put left-handed reliever Brett Cecil on the 10-day disabled list with a strained pitching shoulder.
West Ham United's Joao Mario, second right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana company has an $18 million contract to design and build a naval landing craft, and the Pentagon says likely options would add another $411 million.
NEW YORK (AP) — Though Facebook gets the attention because of a recent privacy gaffe, the social network is far from alone in collecting massive amounts of data on you to help marketers sell you stuff.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy minister says he is confident that Europe and the United States can reach a "sensible compromise" by summer to resolve tensions over trade.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a Russian man extradited to the U.S. to face hacking charges (all times local):
WASHINGTON (AP) — Five big U.S. airlines might add flights to Havana after some carriers dropped service to Cuba's capital.
Incorporate this underappreciated, vitamin-packed food into your diet with these healthy recipes
Fit Fido class provides health benefits and bonding time
Randy Oaks used a colon cancer diagnosis to better his health habits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate is refusing to condemn a television ad that alludes to a case involving child victims of sexual assaults, despite a plea from the victims' family for it to be taken off the air.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It's Philadelphia's other bell, the bigger, uncracked twin of the Liberty Bell. Britain bestowed the Bicentennial Bell to the city as a gift for America's 200th birthday, but it's been out of sight and out of mind since 2013. Now, a nonprofit group is hoping to bust the b…
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on protests over the killing of an unarmed black man (all times local):
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president has slammed Kosovo's prime minister for criticizing the deportations of six Turkish men who Turkey claims were supporters of a coup plotter.
VENICE, Italy (AP) — A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th-century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police say a brother and sister were held prisoners against their will by relatives for over seven months near the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki and forced, under threats of violence, to transfer large amounts to their captors' bank accounts.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president has recited an Islamic prayer in the Hagia Sophia, a historic Istanbul landmark that has become a symbol of interfaith and diplomatic tensions.
Bible Studies: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and Wednesdays 6:30 p.m.; The Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby.
The United Methodist Women’s group at Pentwater’s United Methodist Church is sponsoring its annual warm clothing drive for kids and adults.
“Look for the silver lining,” says an old song, adding, “There’s a silver lining behind every cloud you see.” Is this true?
Seven years ago, I wrote a column entitled, “Gun Control or People Control?” It began as follows:
I’ve made such a big deal about St. Patrick’s Day recipes in my Cookin’ with Crain column these last few weeks that I thought it would be fun to share what went on this year at my St. Patrick’s Day dinner.