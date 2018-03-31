Weather Alert

MIZ037>040-043>046-311930- Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Clare, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, and Mount Pleasant 1227 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018 ...Slick Roads Possible Early This Afternoon... An area of snow will track eastward through the region early this afternoon. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible. The snow could be briefly heavy at times. With temperatures hovering around freezing...some slushy accumulations are likely to occur on roadways...especially bridges and overpasses. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through this region. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s as the snow winds down from west to east between 2 and 4 pm. $$