Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM EDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A GALE WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY. THE GALE WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WINDS...15 TO 25 KNOTS TONIGHT INCREASING TO 35 KNOT GALES BY THURSDAY EVENING. * WAVES...3 TO 5 FEET TONIGHT BUILDING TO 8 TO 12 FEET BY THURSDAY6 NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A GALE WARNING MEANS WINDS OF 34 TO 47 KNOTS ARE IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. OPERATING A VESSEL IN GALE CONDITIONS REQUIRES EXPERIENCE AND PROPERLY EQUIPPED VESSELS. IT IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED THAT MARINERS WITHOUT THE PROPER EXPERIENCE SEEK SAFE HARBOR PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF GALE CONDITIONS. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OR WAVES ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT. INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS. &&