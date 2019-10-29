As the Herald-Journal celebrates its 150th anniversary, there are a few old timers who remember “back when.” Well, maybe not as far back as 1869, but they still have tales to recount from the days of linotype and cold type, when the pages were big 15 -by-23 inch broadsheets, when Hart and Shelby were thriving communities, each with its own paper — in short, when computers and the internet weren’t even a speck on the landscape and print media still reigned.
The history of Oceana’s Herald-Journal begins in 1869, when Judson Palmiter imported printers, ink and paper from Ionia and started the second county paper, the Oceana County Journal. In 1888, Harry M. Royale began publication of the Oceana Herald out of Shelby, and a dynasty was born. Rex Royale, his son, inherited the paper, and it eventually was taken over by Rex’s daughter, Maxine, and her husband, Elwood “El” Huggard.
Meanwhile, over in Hart, there was the Hart Journal, owned by Lowell Rinker. Both papers were published in Shelby until 1981, when they merged into Oceana’s Herald-Journal.
Among those who played a part in this often fascinating saga, which is also the story of that unique institution, the local paper, throughout America, are four men whose combined memories cover the years from 1961 to the present: Dick Lound, Dick Schultz, Jim Young and John Cavanagh.
Dick Lound
Dick Lound, publisher, with Maxine Huggard, of the Herald-Journal from 1981 to 2000, was just 17 when he went to work at the Oceana Herald in 1962.
“I was a junior at Shelby High,” the 74-year-old Lound recalls. “There was an opening for an office worker at the Herald, and El and Maxine Huggard, the owners, went to Ole Pynnonen, one of my teachers, and asked him if he could recommend anyone. Ole recommended me.
“I was picking apples at Fox Farms at the time and didn’t know if it would be smart to leave a steady job. My employer decided the matter. ‘Dick,’ he said, ‘I think you know all you need to know about picking apples. If I were you, I’d take that Herald job.’”
So Lound embarked upon what was to be a nearly 50-year career in the newspaper business. He earned his stripes from the ground up, starting as an office boy.
“I cleaned floors, emptied wastebaskets,” he laughs. “And did a little of everything else. Pretty soon I was basically the business manager. El was the publisher, and Maxine was the editor.”
And there was plenty to do, for everyone. It was, after all, long before computers. They were still doing linotype, or “hot type,” and melting down lead every day for the slugs that contained the letters for the linotype machine.
Linotype was a hot metal typesetting system that cast blocks of metal type that were turned into print. From the late 19th century to the 1970s, it was the primary method of setting type, particularly small-size body text, for newspapers, magazines and posters. The name of the machine comes from the fact that it produces an entire line of metal type at once—a “line-o’-type.” That was a big leap in technology, as until then newspapers were composed by the tedious process of manual, letter-by-letter typesetting using a composing stick and drawers of letters.
How did the linotype machine work? Well, the operator — known by the industry nickname of the “printer’s devil” — would furiously type text on a 90-character keyboard, as the machine assembled “matrices,” or molds for the letter forms, in a line. The assembled line was then cast as a single piece, called a slug, of type metal in a process known as hot metal typesetting. The matrices were then returned to the type magazine from which they came, to be reused later.
“We had two linotype machines,” Lound remembers. “The ‘mats’ would set one line of type — each line was set individually. We did hot type until 1975, when we went offset, to cold type, or compugraphic. And after that we went to computers.”
For the next 13 years, Lound learned virtually every aspect of the newspaper business.
“I loved the job. We had a printing shop, and I ran a press and sold advertising. I took photos and covered school board and township meetings and wrote features. You learned a lot about the community covering meetings.”
One of the most important aspects of the paper was the social news, known for many years as “Doin’s Around Town.” That was perhaps the most popular page, where you found out who was visiting whom, who went shopping to Muskegon over the weekend, who got a new car or a new roof, who was ill, who was recovering — all the personal items and local gossip everyone looked forward to. The local “doin’s” had been a staple of the paper since its inception, and when the Shelby and Hart papers merged into Oceana’s Herald-Journal in 1981, and the social column was discontinued, it caused an uproar. Lound remembers one incident in particular.
“In 1981, I was in the office in Shelby and a lady came in and said, ‘Dick, I’m upset with the paper.’
“’Why?’ I asked.
“’You don’t have any local news anymore,’ she complained.
“‘But the paper is all local news,’ I pointed out.
“’No,’ she said. ‘I want to know who visited whom on Sunday, and who went to Ludington, and who was sick.’
“That was her local news. Not the school news, or the government news, or what was happening with the roads, or the businesses.”
When El Huggard passed away in 1975, Dick became co-owner of the Oceana Herald.
“Maxine asked me to become a partner. Then we bought Lowell (Rinker) out in 1981 and merged into Oceana’s Herald-Journal. In 1983, we also started the White Lake Beacon. Maxine and I owned the Herald-Journal until 2000 — we sold it to Ludington on Dec. 31, 1999.”
During the heyday of the Oceana Herald and the Hart Journal, Lound observes, newspapers were thriving because businesses were thriving.
“At one time the Oceana Herald owned the Pentwater News, the Hart Courier and the Hesperia Union. The White Lake area used to have two papers. There were two in Newaygo County, and Scottsville and Ravenna had their own papers. And they were all thriving. That was in the days when retail stores and businesses flourished in small towns. Growing up in Shelby, we had everything. Restaurants, a shoe store, a jewelry store, a movie theater…You could do all your Christmas shopping in downtown Shelby.
“But all that eventually changed. By 2000, when we finally sold the paper, Maxine and I looked at what was happening to businesses in the county. There wasn’t a lot of industry, so a lot of people worked in Muskegon and did their shopping there. The big box stores were taking business away from the small towns. As businesses closed, advertising dwindled. The writing was on the wall for small newspapers.
“I am sad about what’s happened to print media. I never thought I would be an online reader. I always enjoyed picking up a paper and reading it from front to back.”
One of the most unique aspects of life at the paper, Lound says, was its family atmosphere — literally.
“My wife, Christine, worked at the paper with me. She worked many different jobs there. From the time they were really young, our kids worked there. Our second oldest, Lisa, worked there full time after college, as a feature writer and photographer. And all my sisters worked there.
“We became best friends with the Schultzes and we’ve stayed best of friends. Their whole family worked there. And we had a great relationship with Maxine and El. We really were a family.
“We grew up with the paper. It was a huge part of our lives. You miss that.”
Dick Schultz
“I started at the Oceana Herald in 1961,” says Dick Schultz, a gregarious fellow who obviously enjoys revisiting the old days. “I was 21. Dick Lound and my wife, Sally, started the next year, at the same time. Sally did typesetting and ran the front office. We worked there together for 47 years.”
It wasn’t a career Schultz had ever planned on. Born and raised on a small farm in Benona, he attended a one-room school until he entered Shelby High, where he found the transition difficult.
“At the one-room school, I was a straight-A student,” he recalls. “But I didn’t enjoy studying when I got to high school. I really liked sports — I played football and all that. But to be honest, I don’t think I ever cracked a book, although I passed all my courses and graduated. I really wasn’t a student — all my life I’ve been more the outdoors type, hunting and fishing and farming. I always said that the only thing I got out of high school was myself!”
Schultz graduated a year early, at 17, and was unable to find work, he says, because every employer wanted young men who had done their military service. As soon as he turned 18, he enlisted, and after his required two-year stint, returned to Oceana, where he became a “beach bum” for a while, just enjoying life. When he was 21, he found his calling — unbeknownst to him — at the Herald, where he started out at the linotype machine.
“We melted down lead and made the paper from Ludlow type. I would do casting. A lot of our ads all came in matrices, or mats, and were put into a casting machine. Then I started setting type by hand. Harold Lovewell, who was working in the Shelby office, was training me how to set type, and one day he said, ‘You’re going to have to start learning this yourself because I’m leaving to work at the Ludington Daily News.’
“Well, I learned how to run the press pretty fast. It was a lot of learning on the job, everything you did. Dick Lound and I worked a lot of weekends!”
When the Shelby and Hart papers merged, Schultz was promoted to production manager.
“That’s when I went to Hart,” he notes. “By then we were not doing hot metal anymore. We went to some sort of photographic machine, and then we went to computers. You could build pages on the computer — that was quite an advancement.”
Schultz remained at the Herald-Journal until 2007. But he wasn’t ready to retire.
“I worked at Oceana Graphics, for Gloria Griffin, for eight more years, printing stuff. I’ve always liked working. I grew up on a farm, and Sally and I had a farm, and when we’d get home from work we’d raise asparagus at night. I was always busy.”
What does he miss most about the paper?
“The paycheck!” he laughs. “No, really, I miss the people. They were good people, the Huggards and the others I worked with. It was a pretty close-knit group. We all got along well — everybody was always ready to do their fair share.”
He also misses the close relationship he had with all the businesses in the area.
“When I worked in Shelby, I knew the phone numbers of all the businesses in Oceana,” he proudly remembers. “I never had to look in the book. And we had three times the amount of advertising we had in Hart. It was nice, living in Shelby back then. We had a nice shoe store, and a jewelry store, and then we got advertising from New Era and Pentwater…We had a full broadsheet newspaper. Boy, has that changed. Now it’s less than half the size it used to be.”
For Schultz, his experience at the paper encompassed the best years of his life.
“My wife has passed away, but for 47 years we were together 24-hours a day. We went into the paper together, we drove home together…It was really nice.”
Jim Young
Jim Young, the former publisher of Oceana’s Herald-Journal, came to the publishing business by way of, shall we say, prestidigitation.
A soft-spoken guy with a dry wit that makes you think he should have been a writer, Young never thought he’d be a publisher. His two original passions were music and magic.
“I grew up in Elkhart, Ind. I went to John Brown University in Arkansas — not the John Brown of ‘John Brown’s Body’” he grins — “where I majored in trumpet.”
When music departments were cut from school curricula, Young shifted gears.
“I went to work in my other profession as a magician. I did that full time, on different college campuses. I’d been doing magic since the age of eight; in high school, I did shows at assemblies in other schools, and I represented our college on the West Coast in magic.”
Young landed a Chicago agent, and an associate — the famed Andre Kole, one of the world’s top master illusionists, acclaimed as “America’s foremost inventor of magical effects.” In other words, Young was good. Dang good.
Jim came to this area to lend his brother, a youth worker in Christian ministry, a helping hand in the form of magic shows. He met his wife of 48 years, Deb, when she was studying to be a dental assistant at Ferris. They fell in love, married, and started a family, which put a dent in his magic career.
“I was on the road a lot, and realized I didn’t like traveling now that I had a family,” he recalls. “In 1976, I wrote a column for the Herald-Journal and got to know the editor/publisher, Lowell Rinker.”
Although Young had no experience in publishing, Rinker hired him full-time in ad sales. “I really liked it,” he acknowledges. “When you come right down to it, it’s not too different from being a magician. Selling your act, or selling ads — it’s pretty much the same!”
In 1976, the paper was in the last days of the hot lead period.
“When I started,” says Young, “the back room was where we melted the hot lead for the linotype. I think we even have some of the old lead.” He rises and goes to the back room of the Herald, where he returns with a piece of lead so heavy that you need some real strength to lift it. Those were, indeed, the good old days — or at least the old days.
“But soon after I arrived,” he continues, “we went to compugraphic, with cold type. The ads were lined up by sight on light tables. We had eight of those. Each held a sheet of paper, and you developed an eye for what would fit. It took all of Monday and Tuesday to get the paper out — many stories could be set earlier, but the ads came in last.
“Today, of course, everything is so much faster. And computers allow you to cover so many more things. Especially when it comes to photography. We used to have to develop the film and make the negatives — it was at least a half-day process. Now it’s all done in minutes. Computerization made it possible to have something happen on a Tuesday afternoon and have it in the paper — you could write the story on the spot, on your laptop, and e-mail it with a photo.”
What does he miss the most about his life at the Herald-Journal?
“I miss the people,” he admits. “For me, publishing was less about newspapers and more about people. People who’d stop me on the street — not always for good reasons! They’d tell me what they liked about the paper, and what they didn’t. But that meant that at least they were reading it.”
John Cavanagh
Staff writer John Cavanagh has been at the Herald-Journal for 30 years, and although linotype was before his time, he has witnessed his own share of changes.
Thirty years ago, the Journal was a lively place, with a staff of 20 people. There was a lot of activity, especially on Wednesdays.
“I used to call our front door the ‘revolving door,’” Cavanagh remembers with a wry laugh. “It was that busy. People knew the paper came out at noon, and they all came in to buy it. The door never seemed to close. You have to remember, the paper was the only thing going. There was no internet. No Facebook, no social media, and no e-mail. The print paper was still how you got your local news.”
Cavanagh was living just outside Indianapolis when he applied for a job as a sports and general assignment writer at the Herad-Journal in 1989. He had his degree in journalism from Indiana University and, having spent summers at his parents’ vacation home in Silver Lake since childhood, was happy to move to the area.
“Lowell Rinker hired me,” he recalls. “He was the editor, Mary Sanford was news editor, and then there was me. We were the entire editorial staff.”
When Cavanagh started, computers were the new thing. “We had three computers—the daisy chain. We dropped our stories into a file we called Purgatory. Everything had to be typed. Today almost everything is e-mailed in. People ‘of age’ still want to drop things off over the counter, but not very often.
“And there was no voicemail. Lowell’s wife, Ann, worked at the front desk and she’d take a message and stick it on your phone.”
One of Cavanagh’s duties was developing film.
“Everything was black and white. I’d spend Monday and Friday mornings developing film. We had all these chemicals we had to mix to make the developer. And you had to get them all at just the right temperature. And you never threw any chemicals out. Lound would sell it for the silver. Today, it’s all digital, of course. You can just download your photos, or e-mail them and load them onto the page in a second.”
Cavanagh also remembers the transition from mechanical to electronic paste up. In his first few years at the paper, stories hung on waxed sheets of type, to be cut and pasted onto boards. But in 1995, electronic pagination came in — thanks to Mary Sanford.
“Mary did all the research on electronic pagination and convinced Lound to upgrade to it. She also got color into the paper. We had one color page a month and if that color wasn’t just right, she let you know it! And she got the website started. She did so much, in addition to her regular duties.”
Today, the Herald-Journal is a much quieter place. The old staff of 20 has dwindled to three full-time employees. The old broadsheets are a fraction of their original size — due, says Cavanagh, to the skyrocketing cost of paper. At 58, Cavanagh expects to be around for a while — but retirement is just a few years away.
And then, the last member of the “old guard” will exit the stage and with him, the memories of the glory days of print media